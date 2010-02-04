Mein Fazit: Einfach gemacht, aber dafür super schnell.
Hier mal die Übersicht "Transgender Stories"
- Joe Bates Saga - The chapters of the Joe Bates Saga (a rather long story).
- Magic & Science Fiction - Stories in which the change or setting is a magical, SF related or use actual not possible devices.
- Non TG-Stories - Stories which probably should not appear here, but happen to be here.
- Authoritarian - Stories involving Bondage and S&M.
- by Authors - A list of authors from which a further selection leads to their stories.
- Chemical - Stories using chemicals, hormones.
- College - Stories in which the main character is in the age of a college student or a college setting.
- Control - Stories which dealt with control, but do not fit into Mind-control or Authoritarian.
- Highschool - Stories in which the main character is a highschool pupil or at the age of one.
- Mind-control - Stories which tamper with the mind of the main character of any sort.
- She-male - Stories in which a She-male is the main character or the the main character is changed into one.
- Surgery - Stories which involved any kind of surgery to change the main character.
- Teen - Stories in which the main character is in the age of a teenager.
- TV - All stories which handle a change in the clothing. This also include crossdressing.
- Young Friends - Stories in which the main charcter is below the age of a teenager.
Noch mehr? Nichts dabei?
Die "Transgender Stories" sind ja nur ein Teil des Nifty Erotic Stories Archive. Es gibt auch umfangreiche Sammlungen mit "Bisexuelle Stories", "Gay Male Stories" und "Lesbian Stories".
Link: Nifty Erotic Stories Archive: Transgender Stories
1 Kommentar:
